State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Forterra worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Forterra by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Forterra by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $4,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRTA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

