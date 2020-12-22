The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRA opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $697,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,882,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,962,343.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 79,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $3,256,143.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,816,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,952,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 762,611 shares of company stock valued at $30,675,276 in the last three months.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.