State Street Corp Grows Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

State Street Corp increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 162,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of KEP opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

