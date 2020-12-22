BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 378,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 84,347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

