Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $200.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

