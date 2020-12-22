BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.19% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

ALSK opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,381 shares of company stock worth $305,436. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

