First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.10% of First Choice Bancorp worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, EVP Khoi Dang acquired 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,977 shares in the company, valued at $171,750.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

FCBP stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.82. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

