Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of RGC Resources worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RGC Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RGC Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RGC Resources by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.47.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

