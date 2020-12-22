BidaskClub Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE LNC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

