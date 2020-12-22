Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.22. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 139,111 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 126.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

