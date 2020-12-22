BlackRock Inc. Has $7.10 Million Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

