BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,347 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBSE opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

