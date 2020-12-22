Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 862 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 71.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of RWM stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

