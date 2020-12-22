Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACA. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. G.Research cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $276,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.