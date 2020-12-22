Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Cut to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

