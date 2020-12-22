ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.36. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $416,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $4,186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $1,216,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.