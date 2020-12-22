The Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $307.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.90.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.54.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.