Insider Selling: (CRM.V) (CVE:CRM) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

(CRM.V) (CVE:CRM) Director Ian A. Webb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,950.

(CRM.V) (CVE:CRM) has a 1 year low of C$83.00 and a 1 year high of C$128.87.

(CRM.V) Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

