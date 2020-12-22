Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

