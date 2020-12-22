Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Great Ajax worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AJX opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

