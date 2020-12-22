GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

