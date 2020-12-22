Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,773 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Willdan Group worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $488.63 million, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.