PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.59

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.96. PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 12,275 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.24.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

