PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.96. PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 12,275 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.24.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

