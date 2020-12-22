Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.13

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as high as $27.22. Komatsu shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 178,407 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

