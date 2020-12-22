Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.41

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and traded as high as $35.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

