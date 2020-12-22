America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.75

America’s Suppliers Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $4.45. America’s Suppliers shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1,280 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

America’s Suppliers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASL)

America's Suppliers Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices.

