Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.51

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and traded as high as $186.50. Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) shares last traded at $186.50, with a volume of 4,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13.

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

