Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.02. Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 2,427,602 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £14.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Armadale Capital Plc (ACP.L) (LON:ACP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

