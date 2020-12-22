Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.59. Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$156.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

