Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 27,400 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,076,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

