Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRTX opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $768,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

