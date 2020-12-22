Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $586,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

