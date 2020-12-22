Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 134.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

