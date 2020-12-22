Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $579,000 Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,538 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lannett were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 37.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

LCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE LCI opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.