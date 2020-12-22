BlackRock Inc. Has $8.21 Million Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.73% of Harrow Health worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HROW stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.04. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

