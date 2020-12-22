Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sells 58,205 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $3,714,061.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

