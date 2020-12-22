Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells 58,205 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $3,714,061.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,281.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00.

RUN opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

