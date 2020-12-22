BlackRock Inc. Sells 919,523 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,618,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

