Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.38

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and traded as high as $25.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 207,500 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETO)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
