Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.38

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and traded as high as $25.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 207,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 400.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.