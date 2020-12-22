Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.95. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 837 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

