MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MVPT opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
MVP Company Profile
