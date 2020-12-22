MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MVPT opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. MVP has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

