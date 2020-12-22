Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.