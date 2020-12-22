Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

