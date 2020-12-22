Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SEMHF opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

