Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GENGF stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

