Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GENGF stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About Gear Energy
