Head to Head Contrast: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) versus Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 25.45% 10.45% 1.38% Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.86% 13.86% 1.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $355.89 million 2.12 $91.70 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana $70.62 million 2.06 $10.87 million $1.95 11.03

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include single family, first lien residential real estate, and adjustable rate mortgage loans; commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans; home improvement and home equity, and secured and unsecured personal loans; and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 41 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices. Republic Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 23 branch offices. It operates 26 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brand names. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

