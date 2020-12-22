Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PINE opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

