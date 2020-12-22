Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. Atreca has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $904,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

