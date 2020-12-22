Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

