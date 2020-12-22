Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Cut to C$84.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) stock opened at C$61.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 52-week low of C$35.87 and a 52-week high of C$80.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

