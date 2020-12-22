Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$25.13 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.95.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

