Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$25.13 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.20 and a 52-week high of C$26.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.95.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
